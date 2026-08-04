Nazara Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 79.92 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.03% to Rs 428.77 crore

Net loss of Nazara Technologies reported to Rs 79.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 68.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.03% to Rs 428.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 498.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.428.77498.77-8.804.65-32.5295.14-80.2330.62-79.9268.38

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