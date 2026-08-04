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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 79.92 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nazara Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 79.92 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales decline 14.03% to Rs 428.77 crore

Net loss of Nazara Technologies reported to Rs 79.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 68.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.03% to Rs 428.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 498.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales428.77498.77 -14 OPM %-8.804.65 -PBDT-32.5295.14 PL PBT-80.2330.62 PL NP-79.9268.38 PL

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:12 AM IST