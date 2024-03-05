Sensex (    %)
                        
NBCC arm bags order worth Rs 92 cr

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
NBCC (India) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, HSCC (India) has been awarded with a work order worth Rs 92 crore from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education And Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh.
The scope of work involves appointment of architectural consultant for comprehensive planning, designing and monitoring & supervision for the work of construction of extension block for advanced eye centre and DDTC in front of drug de-addiction centre at PGIMER, Chandigarh.
The value of the order stood at Rs 92 crore.
NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 60.3% to Rs 110.74 crore on 13.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,405.51 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Shares of NBCC (India) rose 0.49% to Rs 133 on the BSE.
First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

