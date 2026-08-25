NBCC bags Rs 122-cr order from Rajasthan Council of School Education

NBCC (India) announced that it has received a work order worth approximately Rs 121.74 crore from the Rajasthan Council of School Education in the ordinary course of business.

The order involves the construction of 170 new school buildings in place of dilapidated school buildings under the supplementary project approval board (PAB) 2025-26.

NBCC (India) operates in three major segments project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

On the financial front, the companys consolidated net profit rose 17.18% to Rs 154.83 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 132.13 crore in Q1 FY26. Sales declined 5.51% to Rs 2,259.53 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,391.19 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The counter rose 0.79% to Rs 89.30 on the BSE.

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