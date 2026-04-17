Friday, April 17, 2026 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC bids successfully to acquire 279,989 sq. ft. (super built-up area) at Bharat Business Park, New Delhi

NBCC bids successfully to acquire 279,989 sq. ft. (super built-up area) at Bharat Business Park, New Delhi

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
The board of NBCC (India) has approved the proposal for participation in an e-auction process for purchase of a commercial tower admeasuring approximately 279,989 sq. ft. (super built-up area) at Bharat Business Park, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi, for the purposes of self-use, leasing and/or investment.

Accordingly, the Company participated in the said e-auction held on 16 April 2026, and emerged as the Highest Bidder. The total estimated investment towards the proposed purchase would be approximately Rs 1,374.45 crore, payable in stages on construction-linked basis, in accordance with the progress of construction and subject to the terms and conditions of the e-auction.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex rallies 265 pts; Nifty trades above 24,250 mark; VIX slides 3.30%

Sensex rallies 265 pts; Nifty trades above 24,250 mark; VIX slides 3.30%

Madhya Bharat Agro Products clocks PAT of Rs 59 crore in Q4

Madhya Bharat Agro Products clocks PAT of Rs 59 crore in Q4

Biocon Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Biocon Ltd rises for third consecutive session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd up for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd up for third straight session

Jindal Steel Ltd up for third straight session

Jindal Steel Ltd up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayIsrael Lebanon CeasefireGold and Silver Rate todayIMD Weather Forecast TodayICICI Bank Q4 Results PreviewHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodayWipro Share Price