NBCC bids successfully to acquire 279,989 sq. ft. (super built-up area) at Bharat Business Park, New Delhi

The board of NBCC (India) has approved the proposal for participation in an e-auction process for purchase of a commercial tower admeasuring approximately 279,989 sq. ft. (super built-up area) at Bharat Business Park, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi, for the purposes of self-use, leasing and/or investment.

Accordingly, the Company participated in the said e-auction held on 16 April 2026, and emerged as the Highest Bidder. The total estimated investment towards the proposed purchase would be approximately Rs 1,374.45 crore, payable in stages on construction-linked basis, in accordance with the progress of construction and subject to the terms and conditions of the e-auction.