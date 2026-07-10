NBCC gains on securing Rs 159-cr orders for Education Infrastructure Projects in Odisha

NBCC (India) rose 2.30% to Rs 99.25 after it has secured four domestic project management consultancy (PMC) contracts worth a combined Rs 158.95 crore for construction of education infrastructure projects in Odisha.

The orders include construction of a Mega Education Complex in Keonjhar district for the District Mineral Foundation, Keonjhar, valued at Rs 70.59 crore, and construction of DD University Works (Mega Education Complex) in Keonjhar district worth Rs 17.24 crore.

The company has also received two orders from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for construction of new campuses for Kendriya Vidyalaya in Angul and Sambalpur districts of Odisha, each valued at Rs 35.56 crore.

The contracts have been awarded on a project management consultancy basis under deposit work mode and are domestic in nature.

NBCC said the orders do not involve any interest of promoters, promoter group companies, or group entities in the awarding authorities. The contracts also do not fall under related-party transactions.

NBCC (India) operates in three major segmentsproject management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 37.22% to Rs 241.38 crore on 1.81% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4559.79 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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