NBCC (India) bags Rs 131-crore construction orders

NBCC (India) announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 131.02 crore related to construction projects.

The company received its first order from Central Bank of India for the construction of the banks office building at Amravati, Andhra Pradesh. The project will be executed under the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) model and is valued at Rs 25.52 crore. The execution timeline was not disclosed.

The second order was awarded by the Resident Commissioner, Government of Andhra Pradesh, for the construction of the new Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi. The project, also under the PMC model, is valued at Rs 105.50 crore. The execution timeline was not disclosed.

NBCC (India) operates in three major segmentsproject management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 38.5% to Rs 197.22 crore on a 7.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,022.39 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter shed 0.92% to Rs 94 on the BSE.

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