NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 37.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.81% to Rs 4559.80 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) rose 37.22% to Rs 241.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 175.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.81% to Rs 4559.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4643.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.06% to Rs 720.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 541.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.01% to Rs 12888.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12043.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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