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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 37.22% in the March 2026 quarter

NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 37.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales decline 1.81% to Rs 4559.80 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) rose 37.22% to Rs 241.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 175.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.81% to Rs 4559.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4643.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.06% to Rs 720.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 541.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.01% to Rs 12888.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12043.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4559.804643.85 -2 12888.6112043.78 7 OPM %6.306.27 -4.795.22 - PBDT346.18347.97 -1 924.23858.41 8 PBT342.29345.01 -1 911.16850.98 7 NP241.39175.92 37 720.03541.13 33

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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