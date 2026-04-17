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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) emerges highest bidder for commercial tower at Bharat Business Park

NBCC (India) emerges highest bidder for commercial tower at Bharat Business Park

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

NBCC (India) said it has emerged as the highest bidder in an e-auction for a commercial tower of about 2.79 lakh sq ft at Bharat Business Park, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi, for self-use, leasing and investment.

The company participated in the e-auction held on 16 April 2026, and the total estimated investment for the proposed acquisition is about Rs 1,374.45 crore, payable in stages based on construction progress and subject to terms and conditions of the auction, it said in a regulatory filing.

In a separate development, NBCC said the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Ministry of Finance, has conveyed its no objection to the merger of its wholly owned subsidiary HSCC (India) with the parent company.

 

NBCC (India) operates in three major segmentsproject management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 38.5% to Rs 197.22 crore on a 7.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,022.39 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter rose 0.76% to Rs 93.80 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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