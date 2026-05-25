NBCC (India) rises after Q4 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 241 cr

NBCC (India) gained 2.76% to Rs 97.40 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 37.22% to Rs 241.38 crore on 1.81% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4559.79 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 37.44% YoY to Rs 342.29 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenses fell 1.81% to Rs 4276.44 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 4355.43 crore in Q4 FY25. Work & consultancy expenses stood at Rs 3,950.29 crore (down 1% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 106.14 crore (up 19.66% YoY) during the period under review.

During the quarter, revenue from PMC business jumped 2.14% YoY to Rs 4,356.78 crore, while revenue from real estate tumbled 73.53% YoY to Rs 42.72 core and revenue from EPC business declined 33.39% YoY to Rs 140.43 crore.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 33.06% to Rs 720.03 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 541.13 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased 7.01% to Rs 12,888.61 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 12,043.77 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.46 per equity share with a face value of Rs 1 each for the FY2025-26.

NBCC (India) operates in three major segmentsproject management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

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