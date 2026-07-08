NBFC credit growth accelerates to 14.2% in May led by retail loans as a major contributor: RBI data

NBFCs credit registered a growth of 14.2 per cent in May 2026 as compared to 11.4 per cent a year ago, on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, RBI data showed. Credit growth in agriculture and allied activities recorded a robust growth of 17.9 per cent (y-o-y) in May 2026 against 5.0 per cent a year ago. Credit to industry grew by 7.3 per cent (y-o-y) in May 2026 as compared with 10.0 per cent in May 2025. Moderation in growth in industry was primarily driven by subdued growth in infrastructure, a major constituent of the segment.

Credit growth in services sector moderated to 16.7 per cent (y-o-y) in May 2026 against 23.9 per cent a year ago. Among major contributors, growth (y-o-y) in credit to Commercial Real Estate marked buoyant expansion. Retail loans contributed the most in overall credit growth by NBFCs with 19.5 per cent (y-o-y) growth in May 2026 over 14.9 per cent a year ago. Within retail loan, housing loan, vehicle loan and loans against gold jewellery displayed a robust growth in May 2026, the central bank report noted.

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