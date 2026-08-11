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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCC Blue Water Products standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

NCC Blue Water Products standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of NCC Blue Water Products rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST