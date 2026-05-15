NCC consolidated net profit declines 18.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.66% to Rs 6232.71 crore

Net profit of NCC declined 18.83% to Rs 206.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 253.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.66% to Rs 6232.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6130.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.63% to Rs 675.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 819.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.20% to Rs 20823.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22199.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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