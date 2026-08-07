NCC consolidated net profit rises 12.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.22% to Rs 5811.83 crore

Net profit of NCC rose 12.63% to Rs 216.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 192.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.22% to Rs 5811.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5178.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5811.835178.999.388.81380.95323.40311.64268.36216.40192.14

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