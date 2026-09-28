NCC secures multi-village drinking water project worth Rs 1,076 cr

In Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh

NCC has received a Letter of Acceptance dated 26 September 2026 from Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Visakhapatnam, Government of Andhra Pradesh, for Providing Drinking Water Supply under Multi Village Scheme on Yeleru Reservoir for Anakapalli Segment in Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh State. The contract is valued at Rs 1,076.71 crore.