NCC slides after Q4 PAT tumbles 19% YoY to Rs 206 cr

NCC slipped 4.38% to Rs 152.95 after the company reported an 18.8% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 206.02 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 253.82 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 1.7% YoY to Rs 6,232.71 crore during the fourth quarter of FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 293.59 crore in Q4 FY26, down 20% from Rs 367.16 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In Q4 FY26, revenue from the construction segment was Rs 6,183.32 crore, reflecting an 1.49% YoY rise, while revenue from the real estate segment stood at Rs 49.39 crore, up 28.52% YoY.

During the quarter, the companys EBITDA slipped by 1.08% to Rs 550 crore, down from Rs 556 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 17.6% to Rs 675.32 crore on a 6.2% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 20,823 crore in FY26 over FY25.

On a full-year basis, the companys order book stood at Rs 83,004 crore compared with Rs 71,568 crore in FY25, reflecting 16% growth year-on-year. Order inflows for FY26 stood at Rs 31,884 crore versus Rs 32,888 crore in FY25, marking a 3% year-on-year decline. The company reported a book-to-bill ratio of 4x, indicating multi-year revenue visibility.

For FY2025-26, the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.20 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each, equivalent to 110%. The dividend is subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company has fixed Friday, 14 August 2026, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the dividend.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges, and flyovers; water supply and environmental projects; mining; power transmission lines; irrigation; and hydrothermal power projects.

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