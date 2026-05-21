Thursday, May 21, 2026 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCDEX unveils India's first exchange-traded rainfall futures contract

NCDEX unveils India's first exchange-traded rainfall futures contract

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
NCDEX on 20 May 2026 announced the launch of India's first exchange-traded weather derivatives contract, named RAINMUMBAI, marking the country's entry into a regulated weather risk market.

The SEBI-approved contract will begin trading from 29 May 2026 and has been developed in collaboration with IIT Bombay using rainfall data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

RAINMUMBAI is designed to help participants hedge financial risks arising from fluctuations in rainfall during the monsoon season. The product targets a wide range of weather-sensitive sectors including agriculture, construction, power, logistics and financial services.

The contract will be cash-settled and based on cumulative rainfall deviation from the Long Period Average (LPA) for Mumbai during the monsoon months from June to September. The underlying data will be sourced from IMD surface rainfall observations and automatic weather stations at Santacruz and Colaba.

 

The exchange said the contract has a lot multiplier of Rs 50 per millimetre of rainfall deviation, with trading hours extending from 10 am to 11:30 pm or 11:55 pm on weekdays.

Speaking on the launch, Arun Raste, managing director and CEO of NCDEX, said the product would provide stakeholders with a regulated and scientific mechanism to manage monsoon uncertainty. He added that the framework is built using a 30-year historical rainfall dataset from 1991 to 2020 to ensure transparency and reliability.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki India, MSIL, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki to hike prices across models by up to ₹30,000 from June

max healthcare

Max Healthcare Institute Q4FY26 network PAT rises 3% to ₹387 crore

GT vs CSK live score today

GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026: CSK aim to keep playoff hopes alive; toss at 7 PM

vayu astra

Nibe's Vayu Astra-1 completes successful maiden trials for Indian Army

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Sebi proposes new price-discovery mechanism for IPOs, re-listings

NCDEX also said that unlike traditional insurance products, weather derivatives are settled purely on observed weather data and do not require physical loss assessment, enabling faster settlement and operational efficiency.

Bikram Singh, head of IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai, said reliable and standardised weather data is critical for development of such financial instruments and described the initiative as science meeting finance in a regulated marketplace.

NCDEX said the launch of RAINMUMBAI represents the emergence of a new climate-linked asset class in India and a significant step in strengthening the country's climate risk management ecosystem.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CIE Automotive India to enter Nifty500 Shariah index from 29 May

CIE Automotive India to enter Nifty500 Shariah index from 29 May

Aurum PropTech completes sale of buildings in Navi Mumbai

Aurum PropTech completes sale of buildings in Navi Mumbai

IndusInd Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from Moody's

IndusInd Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from Moody's

Adani Ports to acquire 100% stake in Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries

Adani Ports to acquire 100% stake in Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries

ITC reports 73% drop in Q4 PAT at Rs 5,388 crore; declares final dividend of Rs 8

ITC reports 73% drop in Q4 PAT at Rs 5,388 crore; declares final dividend of Rs 8

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpaceX IPOTechnology NewsPersonal Finance