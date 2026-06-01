NCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 505.77% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 6.50% to Rs 399.63 croreNet profit of NCL Industries rose 505.77% to Rs 41.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 399.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 375.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 278.53% to Rs 95.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.40% to Rs 1422.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1362.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales399.63375.25 6 1422.081362.10 4 OPM %12.776.27 -13.368.76 - PBDT58.3828.02 108 202.53120.55 68 PBT43.0113.58 217 147.0466.48 121 NP41.986.93 506 95.3925.20 279
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:17 AM IST