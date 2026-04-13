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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCL Industries records 2% YoY growth in Q4 cement production; dispatches add up to 8.04 lakh MT

NCL Industries records 2% YoY growth in Q4 cement production; dispatches add up to 8.04 lakh MT

Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

NCL Industries said that the company's cement production for Q4 FY26 stood at 8,02,600 MT compared to 7,90,663 MT in Q4 FY25, reflecting a 2% increase on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Cement dispatches for the period under review added up to 8,04,813 MT, up 1% YoY.

The company further said that the production of cement boards declined 51% YoY to 10,164 MT while dispatches fell 22% YoY to 15,920 MT in Q4 FY26.

For the quarter ended on 31 March 2026, the ready-mix concrete (RMC) production and sales volume was 70,389 cubic meters as compared to 73,954 cubic meters, implying a de-growth of 5% on YoY basis.

 

The company generated 2.45 MU of energy via hydro power in Q4 FY26, which is lower by 21% as compared with the same period last year.

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NCL Industries manufactures different varieties of cement, cement-bonded particle boards, ready-mix concrete and doors.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 13.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remained flat at Rs 342.99 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip fell 2.37% to currently trade at Rs 176.85 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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