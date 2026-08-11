NCL Research and Financial Services standalone net profit declines 33.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.24% to Rs 1.67 crore

Net profit of NCL Research and Financial Services declined 33.53% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.24% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.671.8256.8982.421.502.281.492.271.131.70

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