NDA dominates RS polls: sweeps Bihar, bags 3 of 4 seats in Odisha, wins 1 in Haryana

The biennial Rajya Sabha elections held on Monday saw voting for 11 seats across Bihar, Odisha and Haryana, while 26 of the total 37 seats across 10 states were filled unopposed.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept all five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar and strengthened its presence in Odisha, effectively securing three of the four seats - two directly and one through a BJP-backed Independent - aided by cross-voting from opposition legislators.

In Bihar, NDA candidates including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Nitin Nabin won comfortably, with the alliance claiming participation of all its 202 MLAs. Upendra Kushwaha and Ramnath Thakur also secured victories, while BJP's Shivesh Kumar defeated RJDs A.D. Singh through second-preference votes despite trailing in first-preference ballots.

The opposition Mahagathbandhans chances were impacted by the absence of three Congress MLAs and one RJD legislator, a key setback in a contest where each candidate required at least 41 votes.

In Odisha, BJP leaders Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar won two seats, while Independent candidate Dilip Ray, backed by the BJP, also emerged victorious, reportedly benefiting from cross-voting by BJD and Congress MLAs. BJDs Santrupt Misra secured the remaining seat, ensuring the partys presence in the Upper House. The election witnessed political drama, including allegations of cross-voting and a temporary halt in polling over a ballot dispute.

In Haryana, BJPs Sanjay Bhatia and Congress candidate Karamvir Singh Boudh were elected to the two Rajya Sabha seats following voting on Monday.

Members of the Rajya Sabha serve a six-year term, with one-third retiring every two years. The Rajya Sabha is the Upper House of Indias Parliament and represents the states and Union Territories.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News