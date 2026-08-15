NDR INVIT Trust consolidated net profit declines 5.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.12% to Rs 124.02 crore

Net profit of NDR INVIT Trust declined 5.44% to Rs 36.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.12% to Rs 124.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.124.02101.5689.3486.5074.6662.4451.8443.0736.1638.24

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