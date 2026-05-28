NDR INVIT Trust standalone net profit declines 9.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.10% to Rs 51.99 crore

Net profit of NDR INVIT Trust declined 9.61% to Rs 24.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.10% to Rs 51.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.53% to Rs 112.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 124.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.83% to Rs 213.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 144.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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