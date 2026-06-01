Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 58.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.07% to Rs 6.98 crore

Net profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries rose 58.37% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.07% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.52% to Rs 29.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 25.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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