Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 99.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.31% to Rs 6.41 crore

Net profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries rose 99.09% to Rs 15.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.31% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.416.43-0.78-3.1116.198.5415.698.0815.337.70

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