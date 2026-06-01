Neeraj Paper Marketing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 2.18% to Rs 42.26 croreNet profit of Neeraj Paper Marketing reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.18% to Rs 42.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 104.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.06% to Rs 167.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 196.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales42.2643.20 -2 167.23196.87 -15 OPM %0.711.78 -0.881.66 - PBDT0.34-0.01 LP 1.000.76 32 PBT0.30-0.06 LP 0.720.43 67 NP0.21-0.12 LP 0.510.25 104
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:57 AM IST