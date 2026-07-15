Neil Industries standalone net profit rises 24.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.17% to Rs 1.00 crore

Net profit of Neil Industries rose 24.24% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.000.9679.0059.380.650.570.550.440.410.33

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