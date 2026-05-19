Nelcast consolidated net profit rises 12.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 368.18 crore

Net profit of Nelcast rose 12.78% to Rs 15.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 368.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 329.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.87% to Rs 48.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.13% to Rs 1328.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1251.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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