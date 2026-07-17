NELCO consolidated net profit rises 30.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.01% to Rs 80.03 crore

Net profit of NELCO rose 30.00% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.01% to Rs 80.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 74.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.80.0374.7910.4010.357.197.322.072.402.341.80

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