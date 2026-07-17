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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nelco Q1 PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Nelco Q1 PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Nelco's consolidated net profit jumped 29.99% to Rs 2.34 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income jumped 6.38% YoY to Rs 80.17 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 75.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax rose 30.41% to Rs 3.13 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 2.40 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses rose 31.66% YoY to Rs 0.79 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 0.6 crore in Q1 FY26. Purchase of stock-in-trade stood at Rs 2.93 crore, down 54.36% YoY during the quarter.

On a standalone basis, the company posted net profit of Rs 3.80 crore in Q1 FY27, up 227.58% as compared with Rs 1.16 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income rose 15.89% YoY to Rs 55.11 crore in Q1 FY27.

 

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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