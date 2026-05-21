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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neo Infracon consolidated net profit declines 38.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Neo Infracon consolidated net profit declines 38.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 59.53% to Rs 2.06 crore

Net profit of Neo Infracon declined 38.76% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 59.53% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.92% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.88% to Rs 8.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.065.09 -60 8.0010.24 -22 OPM %37.3826.33 -18.0014.45 - PBDT0.921.37 -33 1.331.11 20 PBT0.861.31 -34 1.090.89 22 NP0.791.29 -39 0.900.79 14

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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