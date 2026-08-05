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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neo Infracon reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Neo Infracon reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 70.71% to Rs 0.82 crore

Net loss of Neo Infracon reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 70.71% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.822.80 -71 OPM %-4.8814.29 -PBDT-0.120.26 PL PBT-0.190.20 PL NP-0.230.18 PL

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:07 AM IST