Neogen Chemicals allots 26.60 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Neogen Chemicals has allotted 26,60,753 equity shares, to eligible QIBs at the issue price of Rs 2,255 per equity share including a premium of Rs 2,245 per equity share, which is higher than a floor price of Rs 2189.73, aggregating to Rs 599.99 crore pursuant to the QIP.

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 30,04,24,270 consisting of 3,00,42,427 equity shares of Rs 10 each.