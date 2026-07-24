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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neogen Chemicals board approves fund raising up to Rs 600 via QIP issue

Neogen Chemicals board approves fund raising up to Rs 600 via QIP issue

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 24 July 2026

The board of Neogen Chemicals at its meeting held on 24 July 2026 has approved raising of funds upto Rs. 600 crores in Indian/ foreign currency by way of issue of any instrument or security(ies) including equity shares, or any other eligible securities or any combination thereof, in one or more tranche, including by way of a qualified institutional placements (QIP).

 

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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