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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 372.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 372.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 21.57% to Rs 246.56 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals rose 372.61% to Rs 11.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.57% to Rs 246.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.46% to Rs 28.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.85% to Rs 861.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 777.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales246.56202.82 22 861.96777.56 11 OPM %17.8117.94 -15.9317.53 - PBDT23.4524.52 -4 68.6092.03 -25 PBT15.8517.76 -11 41.0864.24 -36 NP11.392.41 373 28.7534.83 -17

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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