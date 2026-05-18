Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 372.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.57% to Rs 246.56 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals rose 372.61% to Rs 11.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.57% to Rs 246.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.46% to Rs 28.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.85% to Rs 861.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 777.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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