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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 66.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 66.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 34.04% to Rs 250.29 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals rose 66.76% to Rs 17.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.04% to Rs 250.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 186.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales250.29186.73 34 OPM %19.2716.87 -PBDT31.4820.07 57 PBT23.2814.29 63 NP17.1110.26 67

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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