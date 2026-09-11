Neogen Chemicals launches QIP issue to raise funds amounting to Rs 600 crore

Neogen Chemicals announced that its fund-raising committee has approved the opening of a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 600 crore.

The committee fixed 10 September 2026 as the relevant date for the issue and approved a floor price of Rs 2,189.73 per equity share, determined in accordance with SEBI regulations.

The floor price represents a discount of 8.25% to the previous closing price of Rs 2,386.55 on the BSE. The company may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price, subject to applicable regulations.

The QIP has been launched pursuant to the board approval dated 24 July 2026 and the special resolution passed by shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 21 August 2026.

The issue comprises equity shares of face value Rs 10 each. The final issue size and pricing will be determined in consultation with the bookrunning lead manager(s).

The company would use the net proceeds from the issue for repayment/ pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by our company; funding our long-term working capital requirements; and general corporate purposes.

Neogen Chemicals is Indias one of the leading manufacturers of Bromine-based and Lithium-based specialty chemicals. Its product offerings comprise organic as well as inorganic chemicals.

The company had recorded 66.76% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.11 crore on a 34.04% rise in revenue to Rs 250.29 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY27.

The scrip fell 2.88% to currently trade at Rs 2317.90 on the BSE.

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