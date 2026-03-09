Neogen Chemicals rallies as board nod Rs 161-cr preferential issue

Neogen Chemicals jumped 5.39% to Rs 1401.75 after the company's board approved the allotment of 10 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 161 crore, to promorter entity Cadamba Solutions on a preferential basis.

The company will allot the shares at Rs 1,610 per equity share including a premium of Rs 1,600 per equity share. The issue price is not lower than the floor price of Rs 1,375.82 and represents 17.02% premium to floor price, calculated in accordance with Regulation 164 of Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

The proposed preferential issue will be subject to a lock-in period of 18 months from the date of trading approval for the specified securities.

The company has scheduled an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Sunday, 29 March 2026 to seek shareholders approval for porposed preferential issue.

Neogen Chemicals is India's one of the leading manufacturers of bromine-based and Lithium-based specialty chemicals. Its products are used in pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates, engineering fluids, electronic chemicals, polymer additives, water treatment, construction chemicals, and aroma chemicals, flavours and fragrances, specialty polymers, chemicals and vapour absorption chillers original-equipment manufacturers and with new upcoming usage in lithium-ion battery materials for energy storage and electric vehicles (EV) application.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 63.1% to Rs 3.69 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 10.01 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales increased 9.2% YoY to Rs 220.02 crore in Q3 FY26.

