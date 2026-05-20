Nephrocare Health Services consolidated net profit rises 22.12% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 21.18% to Rs 265.62 croreNet profit of Nephrocare Health Services rose 22.12% to Rs 30.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.18% to Rs 265.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 219.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.52% to Rs 76.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.16% to Rs 998.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 755.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales265.62219.19 21 998.85755.81 32 OPM %19.0823.40 -22.4122.05 - PBDT59.0649.30 20 188.14159.91 18 PBT33.2229.92 11 97.4787.44 11 NP30.3724.87 22 76.8467.10 15
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:08 AM IST