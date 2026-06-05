Nephrocare Health Services gains as arm acquires dialysis centre assets in Philippines

Nephrocare Health Services rose 1.32% to Rs 670 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Nephrocare Health Care Services Philippines Inc., has entered into an Asset Transfer Agreement with Inocentes Dialysis Clinic.

The agreement is to acquire identified assets related to a dialysis centre in Quezon City, Philippines.

The acquisition pertains to a dialysis facility located at Duyan-Duyan, Project 3, Quezon City, and is being undertaken for a total consideration of PHP 30 million.

The company said the transaction is aimed at expanding its dialysis care footprint in the Philippines and will be executed in accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreement.

Nephrocare clarified that the seller is not related to the company, its promoters, or promoter group entities. The transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction and does not involve any special rights or share issuance arrangements.

Nephrocare Health Services provides end-to-end dialysis care through a wide network of clinics across India and select international markets.

The compnays consolidated net profit rose 22.1% to Rs 30.37 crore on 21.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 265.62 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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