Nephrocare Health to acquire Kazakhstan-based Dialysis Center Almaty for Rs 11.6 crore

Nephrocare Health Services said that Nephroplus Health Services Kazakhstan LLP has entered into a sale & purchase agreement with Aizhan Slambekovna Zhambulova for acquisition of 100% stake in Dialysis Center Almaty LLP.

Nephroplus Health Services Kazakhstan LLP is a overseas step-down subsidiary of Nephrocare Health Services.

Dialysis Center Almaty LLP is a limited liability partnership incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company is engaged in the business of providing dialysis services through its dialysis centres in Kazakhstan. The company had recorded turnover of KZT 527.44 million (approx. Rs 10.93 crore) for the calendar year 2025.

Nephrocare Health Services stated that this acquisition is in line with the companys existing business and its strategy of expanding its dialysis services network in international markets. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the companys presence and operating platform in Kazakhstan and support the further expansion of its dialysis services business in the region.

Nephrocare Health would acquire the said stake for a cash consideration of KZT 561.66 million (approx. Rs 11.63 crore), subject to downward adjustments, if any, in accordance with the terms of the SPA.

"The acquisition will be completed upon satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of the conditions precedent and completion of the closing actions contemplated under the SPA," Nephrocare Health Services said in a statement.

Nephrocare Health Services provides end-to-end dialysis care through a wide network of clinics across India and select international markets.

The company had reported 34.89% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.97 crore on a 23.69% increase in revenue to Rs 281.75 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip rose 0.27% to currently trade at Rs 691.25 on the BSE.

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