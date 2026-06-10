NEPHROPLUS to acquire dialysis center assets in Paranaque City, Philippines
Nephrocare Health Care Services, Philippines Inc., an overseas step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of Nephrocare Health Services, has entered into an Asset Transfer Agreement (ATA) dated 09 June 2026 with Amica Healthcare System Corporation for the acquisition of identified assets relating to a dialysis center located at Dona Soledad, Don Bosco, Paranaque City, Philippines, for a total consideration of PhP 32,640,000, subject to the terms and conditions set out therein.
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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 12:16 PM IST