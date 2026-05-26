NESCO consolidated net profit rises 5.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.05% to Rs 251.62 crore

Net profit of NESCO rose 5.00% to Rs 93.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.05% to Rs 251.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 192.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.00% to Rs 412.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 375.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.33% to Rs 932.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 732.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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