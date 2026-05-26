NESCO consolidated net profit rises 5.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 31.05% to Rs 251.62 croreNet profit of NESCO rose 5.00% to Rs 93.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.05% to Rs 251.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 192.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.00% to Rs 412.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 375.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.33% to Rs 932.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 732.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales251.62192.01 31 932.06732.01 27 OPM %46.8655.55 -52.6159.80 - PBDT130.16125.04 4 564.67539.09 5 PBT116.45111.83 4 515.61489.16 5 NP93.0588.62 5 412.74375.21 10
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:19 AM IST