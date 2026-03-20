Nestle India adds new Munch production line at Sanand factory

Nestle India has announced the addition of a new Munch production line at its Sanand factory in Gujarat as part of its ongoing capacity expansion plans.

The expansion is part of the companys planned capital expenditure in greenfield and brownfield projects aimed at increasing overall production capacity to meet future demand. The company also noted that Munch is manufactured across multiple facilities, including the Sanand plant.

The new production line will have an annual capacity of approximately 8,300 tonnes. The total investment for the project is estimated at Rs 225 crore, to be funded through internal accruals.

The capacity addition is expected to be completed during the financial year 202526.

Nestle India is a subsidiary of Nestle which is a Swiss MNC. The company operates in the food segment.

The company has reported a 46.24% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,018.06 crore on an 18.56% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 5,667.04 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter rose 0.74% to Rs 1,196.95 on the BSE.

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