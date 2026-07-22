Nestle India climbs after Q1 PAT rises 48% YoY to Rs 975 cr

Nestle India jumped 3.21% to Rs 1,498.50 after the company's standalone net profit climbed 47.92% to Rs 975.12 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 659.23 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations climbed 25.16% YoY to Rs 6,378.18 crore, while total sales increased 25.4% to Rs 6,363.27 crore, led by strong domestic sales growth of 25% during the quarter.

Profit before exceptional items and tax rose 47.77% YoY to Rs 1,330.62 crore. The company reported exceptional items of Rs 6.23 crore, primarily on account of restructuring costs related to employee severance compensation.

EBITDA increased 39.81% YoY to Rs 1,538.13 crore, while the EBITDA margin stood at 24.2% in Q1 FY27.

All four product groups - confectionery, powdered and liquid beverages, prepared dishes and cooking aids, and milk products and nutrition- posted strong double-digit growth during the quarter, supported by robust double-digit growth across distribution channels.

The company said its e-commerce business maintained strong growth, with quick commerce emerging as a key growth driver. Performance was supported by improved product availability, a platform-specific product portfolio, targeted on- and off-platform marketing investments, and strong consumer demand during key festive periods.

The company also reported double-digit growth in organized trade, aided by stronger in-store execution, consumer engagement initiatives, enhanced product visibility, and continued expansion of its retail footprint.

On the exports front, NestlIndia expanded its international presence by introducing new MAGGI noodle variants in Canada, larger sauce packs for the HoReCa segment, and a broader MAGGI portfolio across Europe. Following the launch of NESCAFSunrise in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, exports commenced to Lebanon. The company was also awarded 4-Star Export House status in recognition of its growing export contribution.

Commenting on commodity trends, the company said coffee supply is expected to remain healthy despite short-term weather-related volatility, while cocoa and sugar remain under pressure, with cocoa impacted by erratic rainfall across key producing origins and sugar strengthening on lower-than-expected crop estimates, with uneven monsoon conditions linked to El Ni posing a risk to the next crop. Edible oil prices remain stable at elevated levels. Wheat and milk are expected to remain range-bound, while the protein complex (including dairy based proteins) continues to face inflationary pressure as demand from nutrition and protein-fortification trends outpaces supply expansion.

Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director, NestlIndia, said: delivered a strong quarter with sales growth of 25.4% led by volume growth. Sales stood at Rs 6,363.3 crore, powered by continued consumer trust in our brands and a strong focus on execution. Exports delivered 35.6% growth, despite ongoing geopolitical headwinds.

During the quarter, we further accelerated operational cost savings, and continued to step up investments behind our brands with advertising spends increasing by over 40%, with a healthy EBIDTA margin of 24.2%. Profit After Tax for the quarter stood at Rs. 975.1 crore, up 47.9% over the corresponding quarter.

Nestle India is a subsidiary of Nestle S.A., Switzerland, and operates across categories including food, beverages, chocolate, and confectionery.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News