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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nestle India ends lower amid reports of FSSAI notice over Maggi

Nestle India ends lower amid reports of FSSAI notice over Maggi

Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Nestle India declined 3.23% to end at Rs 1,375.85 on media reports that Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued a notice to the company over an alleged complaint concerning the presence of insect larvae in a Maggi packet.

As per media reports, food regulator has sought details relating to vendor, internal quality control records for the batch in question, details of corrective action taken to remove such products from the supply chain, and steps taken to prevent a recurrence of such incident.

Following the media reports, the stock exchanges sought clarification from Nestle India regarding the matter. The company's response is awaited.

 

Nestle India is a subsidiary of Nestle S.A., Switzerland, and operates across categories including food, beverages, chocolate, and confectionery.

On a standalone basis, net profit rose 25.8% YoY to Rs 1,114.1 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 885.4 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,747.8 crore in Q4 FY26, up 22.6% YoY.

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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