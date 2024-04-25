Nestle India standalone net profit rises 26.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.28% to Rs 5254.43 croreNet profit of Nestle India rose 26.82% to Rs 934.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 736.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 5254.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4808.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5254.434808.40 9 OPM %25.6722.78 -PBDT1349.371092.16 24 PBT1240.50990.46 25 NP934.17736.64 27
