Netripples Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 0.49% to Rs 2.02 croreNet Loss of Netripples Software reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.49% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 7.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.022.03 0 7.186.27 15 OPM %-1.490.49 -1.810.96 - PBDT-0.030.01 PL 0.130.06 117 PBT-0.07-0.01 -600 0.030.02 50 NP-0.07-0.01 -600 0.030.02 50
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 12:50 PM IST