Netweb Tech gains after launching QIP; floor price set at Rs 4,885.90/share

Netweb Technologies India rose 3.19% to Rs 5,379.65 after the company announced the opening of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue and fixed the floor price at Rs 4,885.90 per equity share.

The company's Fund Raising Committee approved the opening of the issue on 17 August 2026 and approved the preliminary placement document dated the same day.

The floor price of Rs 4,885.90 per share is at a discount of 6.28% to the scrip's previous closing price of Rs 5,213.45 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the bookrunning lead managers appointed for the issue.

Netweb Technologies is Indias leading high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider, with fully integrated design and manufacturing capabilities. The companys HCS offering comprises HPC, private cloud, HCI, AI systems and enterprise workstations, high-performance storage (HPS), and data center servers.

The companys standalone net profit soared 179.92% to Rs 85.32 crore on a 172.13% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 819.69 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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