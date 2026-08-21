Netweb Technologies India allots 25.05 lakh equity shares under QIP issue
Netweb Technologies India has allotted 25,05,219 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 4,790 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 4,788), a discount of Rs 95.90 per equity share to the floor price, aggregating to Rs 1,200 crore, pursuant to the QIP issue.
Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 11,88,91,812 consisting of 5,94,45,906 equity shares of Rs 2 each.
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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 9:16 AM IST