Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 179.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 172.13% to Rs 819.69 crore

Net profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 179.92% to Rs 85.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 172.13% to Rs 819.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 301.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.819.69301.2114.7014.87117.4744.93114.1441.6185.3230.48

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